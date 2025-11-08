AirSculpt Technologies Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Airsculpt Technologies, Inc. ( (AIRS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Airsculpt Technologies, Inc. presented to its investors.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of premium body contouring procedures, specializing in minimally invasive treatments that optimize comfort and precision in the aesthetics industry. In its third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings report, AirSculpt Technologies announced a decline in revenue and case volume, attributing the decrease to timing rather than a negative business trajectory. The company reported a third-quarter revenue of $35 million, a 17.8% decrease from the previous year, and a net loss of $9.5 million, compared to a $6 million loss in the same period last year. Despite these setbacks, AirSculpt has made progress in debt reduction, having decreased its debt by $18 million and maintaining a positive cash flow year-to-date. The company also announced the appointment of Michael Arthur as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective January 2026, bringing in his experience to navigate growth and complexity. Looking ahead, AirSculpt remains optimistic about its strategic positioning in the aesthetics market and anticipates an improvement in same-store sales trends and EBITDA margin expansion in the coming quarters.

