Airbus SE Reports Strong Nine-Month 2025 Results

Airbus Se (OTC) ( (EADSY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Airbus Se (OTC) presented to its investors.

Airbus SE, a leading global aerospace company, specializes in designing, manufacturing, and delivering commercial aircraft, helicopters, and defense and space equipment. The company is renowned for its innovative approach and significant contributions to the aerospace industry.

In its nine-month 2025 financial report, Airbus SE announced a robust performance with a total revenue of €47.4 billion, reflecting a 7% increase from the previous year. The company delivered 507 commercial aircraft and maintained its 2025 guidance despite the challenges posed by tariffs.

Key highlights include a 48% increase in EBIT Adjusted to €4.1 billion, driven by favorable currency hedging and reduced R&D expenses. Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space also showed strong growth, with revenues increasing by 16% and 17% respectively. However, the free cash flow before customer financing was negative at €-0.9 billion, attributed to inventory build-up and production ramp-up.

Looking ahead, Airbus SE remains optimistic about its future, targeting around 820 commercial aircraft deliveries and an EBIT Adjusted of approximately €7.0 billion for 2025. The company is also focusing on expanding its industrial capacity and consolidating its space activities with partners Leonardo and Thales to enhance its market position.

