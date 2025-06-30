Air T Highlights Revenue Growth in Investor Update

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Air T ( (AIRT) ) has provided an update.

Air T, Inc. has updated its investor presentation, highlighting a 2% revenue increase for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, compared to the previous year. The company reported revenues of $291.9 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 million. Key growth areas included overnight air cargo and digital solutions, while the commercial aircraft engines and parts segment saw a revenue decrease due to a lower supply of assets. The company’s strategic focus on empowering dynamic management and securing attractive returns on capital aims to drive long-term value creation.

Spark’s Take on AIRT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AIRT is a Neutral.

Air T’s overall stock score reflects significant financial and valuation challenges, notably due to profitability issues and high leverage. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, adding to the cautious outlook. While recent corporate events show strategic growth initiatives and a minor positive sentiment shift, they are overshadowed by the company’s fundamental weaknesses.

To see Spark’s full report on AIRT stock, click here.

More about Air T

AIR T, INC. is an American company established over 40 years ago, focusing on increasing intrinsic value per share. It operates 16 companies with over 600 employees, specializing in overnight air cargo, commercial aircraft engines and parts, ground support equipment, and digital solutions. The company has a history of growth and cash flow generation, with significant shareholder alignment and a strong management team.

Average Trading Volume: 2,688

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $60.76M

For an in-depth examination of AIRT stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue