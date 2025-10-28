Air New Zealand Executes Strategic Share Buy-Back

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Air New Zealand ( (ANZFF) ) has issued an announcement.

Air New Zealand has announced the acquisition of 1,135,443 ordinary shares as part of its share buy-back program, with shares acquired both on-market and off-market. This strategic move, approved by the board, involves shares purchased from the NZX, ASX, and the New Zealand Crown, and aims to optimize the company’s capital structure by canceling the acquired shares.

More about Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited operates in the airline industry, providing air transport services both domestically and internationally. The company is listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker code AIR.

