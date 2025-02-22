Air Liquide’s Positive Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Sustainability

Air Liquide ((AIQUY)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Air Liquide’s recent earnings call painted a largely optimistic picture, underscoring several key achievements such as impressive margin improvements, noteworthy reductions in CO2 emissions, and promising growth prospects bolstered by a strong backlog and increased investment. However, the company acknowledged ongoing challenges, including sluggish volumes in specific segments and delays in investment decisions due to regulatory uncertainties. Overall, the sentiment was positive, driven by robust financial performance and strategic advances.

Record-Breaking Margin Improvement

Air Liquide has achieved a significant milestone with an operating margin improvement exceeding 100 basis points for 2024, excluding the energy pass-through effect. This remarkable achievement is attributed to strategic pricing, enhanced efficiency, and adept portfolio management, showcasing the company’s ability to optimize its operations effectively.

Significant Decrease in CO2 Emissions

The company reported an impressive reduction in CO2 emissions, now 11% below the 2020 benchmark. Carbon intensity has been curbed by 40% compared to 2015, comfortably surpassing the 2025 target of a 30% reduction. This accomplishment underscores Air Liquide’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Strong Backlog and Investment Decisions

Air Liquide has fortified its future growth prospects with a robust backlog of €4.2 billion and investment decisions totaling €4.4 billion in 2024. These figures reflect the company’s strategic focus on expansion, with significant projects planned across the USA, Asia, and Europe, signaling confidence in continued growth.

Increase in Recurring ROCE

The recurring Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) has improved to 10.7%, a noteworthy achievement given the backdrop of increased investment. This increase highlights the company’s effective capital allocation strategy and operational efficiency.

Dividend Increase

Shareholders of Air Liquide can look forward to a proposed dividend of €3.3 per share in 2025, marking a 13.7% increase compared to the previous year. This decision reflects the company’s strong financial health and commitment to returning value to its investors.

Soft Industrial Merchant Volumes in EMEA

Despite the overall positive outlook, Air Liquide noted softness in the Industrial Merchant segment within EMEA throughout 2024, a trend expected to persist into 2025. This challenge underscores the variability in market demand across different regions.

Challenges in Hardgoods Segment

The hardgoods segment in the US faced a significant decline in 2024, with muted activity anticipated to continue into 2025. This sector remains a concern, reflecting broader market challenges.

Restructuring Costs

In 2024, Air Liquide incurred over €200 million in restructuring costs as part of its transformation plan. These costs represent the company’s strategic efforts to streamline operations and enhance competitiveness.

Regulatory Uncertainty Impacting FID in Europe

Several projects in Europe are experiencing delays in final investment decisions due to regulatory uncertainties. This situation highlights the need for clearer regulatory frameworks to facilitate timely investment decisions.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Air Liquide expects to build on its record year with continued focus on margin improvements and sales growth. The company aims for a cumulative margin improvement of 460 basis points over five years from 2022 to 2026. With a strong backlog and significant investment decisions, Air Liquide is positioned for future growth, particularly in key regions such as the USA, Asia, and Europe.

In summary, Air Liquide’s earnings call emphasized a positive trajectory marked by robust financial performance and strategic advancements, despite facing some challenges. The company’s commitment to sustainability, growth, and shareholder value underpins its optimistic outlook for the future.