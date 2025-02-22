Air Liquide Reports Strong 2024 Financial Performance

Air Liquide ( (AIQUY) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Air Liquide presented to its investors.

Air Liquide is a global leader in gases, technologies, and services for industry and health, recognized for its innovative solutions in sectors ranging from traditional industries to emerging fields like the energy transition and artificial intelligence.

In its 2024 earnings report, Air Liquide highlighted strong financial performance and strategic achievements despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. The company reported a significant improvement in its operating margins and announced an increased margin ambition for the next two years.

Key financial metrics showed growth; group revenue was reported at 27.06 billion euros, reflecting a 2.6% increase on a comparable basis. Operating income recurring grew by 10.7%, and the group achieved a record operating margin of 19.9%. The net profit increased by 7.4%, while earnings per share rose by 7.3%. The proposed dividend per share for 2024 is 3.30 euros, marking a 13.7% increase. The company’s strategic investments reached 4.4 billion euros, highlighting its focus on future growth.

Air Liquide’s strategic initiatives included significant investments in low-carbon technologies and projects across various regions, such as the Americas and Europe. The company continued to expand its footprint in renewable energy and hydrogen projects, alongside its traditional operations. Notably, the company secured substantial European Union support for its carbon capture and storage projects, emphasizing its commitment to sustainable development.

Looking ahead, Air Liquide remains confident in its ability to further improve its operating margin and achieve recurring net profit growth. The company is poised to continue leveraging its diversified model and innovative solutions to drive future success, supported by its robust investment portfolio and strategic focus on sustainability and technological advancements.