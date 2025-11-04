Air Lease Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Air Lease Corporation Class ( (AL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Air Lease Corporation Class presented to its investors.

Air Lease Corporation is a prominent aircraft leasing company engaged in purchasing and leasing modern commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide, with a focus on generating attractive returns on equity. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, Air Lease Corporation reported significant financial growth, driven by increased lease rentals and successful aircraft sales. The company achieved a net income of $146.5 million for the quarter, a substantial increase from the previous year, supported by a rise in total revenues to $725.4 million. Key financial highlights include a notable recovery of $736.4 million from the Russian fleet write-off and a strong cash flow from operating activities amounting to $1.32 billion. Looking forward, Air Lease Corporation remains focused on expanding its fleet with 228 new aircraft on order, reflecting a commitment to growth and modernization in the aviation leasing sector.

