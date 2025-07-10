Air Industries Secures $5.4M B-52 Gear Contract

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Air Industries Group ( (AIRI) ) has issued an update.

On July 10, 2025, Air Industries Group announced securing a $5.4 million contract for landing gear assemblies for the US Air Force B-52 aircraft, with deliveries scheduled from late 2026 through the third quarter of 2027. This contract marks the company’s first order from a new customer, highlighting its strategic focus on after-market spares, potentially strengthening its position in the aerospace and defense industry.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AIRI is a Neutral.

AIRI’s overall score reflects significant financial challenges, with high leverage and negative profitability being the main concerns. While some technical stability is noted, poor valuation and mixed earnings call results highlight the need for strategic improvements to enhance financial health and market perception.

More about Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is a leading manufacturer of precision components and assemblies for large aerospace and defense prime contractors. Its products include landing gears, flight controls, engine mounts, and components for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines, essential for mission-critical operations.

Average Trading Volume: 27,793

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.31M

