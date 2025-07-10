Air Industries Group Increases Authorized Stock Shares

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Air Industries Group ( (AIRI) ) has issued an update.

On July 8, 2025, Air Industries Group increased its authorized common stock shares from 6,000,000 to 20,000,000, following shareholder approval at the annual meeting on June 26, 2025. Additionally, the company amended its bylaws to change the quorum requirement for shareholder meetings from a majority to 33.33% of outstanding shares, effective the same day.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AIRI is a Neutral.

AIRI’s overall score reflects significant financial challenges, with high leverage and negative profitability being the main concerns. While some technical stability is noted, poor valuation and mixed earnings call results highlight the need for strategic improvements to enhance financial health and market perception.

Average Trading Volume: 27,793

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.31M

