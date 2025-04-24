Air China Embraces Digital Communication for Shareholders

Air China ( (HK:0753) ) has shared an announcement.

Air China Limited has announced the adoption of electronic dissemination for its corporate communications, aligning with the paperless listing regime effective from December 2023. This move is expected to streamline communication with shareholders by providing documents such as financial reports and meeting notices electronically, reducing reliance on printed materials. Shareholders are encouraged to provide their email addresses to receive timely updates, although printed copies will still be available upon request. This transition reflects a broader industry trend towards digitalization, potentially enhancing operational efficiency and shareholder engagement.

Air China Limited is a major airline company based in the People’s Republic of China, providing air transportation services for passengers and cargo. It is a joint stock limited company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, focusing on both domestic and international markets.

