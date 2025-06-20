AIM ImmunoTech Faces NYSE Noncompliance Notification

Confident Investing Starts Here:

AIM ImmunoTech ( (AIM) ) has provided an update.

On June 17, 2025, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. received a notification from NYSE American LLC indicating noncompliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirements due to a stockholders’ deficit of negative $3.9 million as of March 31, 2025, and consistent losses over the past five fiscal years. Despite a previous warning in December 2024, the company has until June 11, 2026, to regain compliance, and its stock continues to trade on the NYSE American. The notification does not impact the company’s operations or SEC reporting requirements.

The most recent analyst rating on (AIM) stock is a Buy with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AIM ImmunoTech stock, see the AIM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AIM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AIM is a Neutral.

AIM ImmunoTech’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its weak financial performance and valuation metrics, reflecting ongoing operational and profitability challenges. Technical analysis shows mixed signals, indicating some short-term positive momentum but persistent long-term bearish trends.

More about AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The company’s lead product is Ampligen®, a first-in-class investigational drug with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases, and disorders of the immune system.

Average Trading Volume: 5,999

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.34M

