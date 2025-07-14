Aichi Financial Group Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Stock Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Aichi Financial Group, Inc. ( (JP:7389) ) is now available.

Aichi Financial Group, Inc. has completed the payment procedure for the disposal of 28,100 treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, following a resolution made at a Board of Directors meeting. This move, involving a total disposal value of 71,149,200 yen, is part of the company’s strategy to align the interests of its directors and subsidiaries with its overall corporate goals.

More about Aichi Financial Group, Inc.

Aichi Financial Group, Inc. operates within the financial services industry, focusing on providing a range of financial products and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange, indicating its significant presence in the Japanese financial market.

Average Trading Volume: 127,075

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen130.4B

For detailed information about 7389 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue