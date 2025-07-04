AIB Group’s Major Holdings Adjusted Following BlackRock’s Acquisition of HPS

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

AIB Group ( (AIBRF) ) has issued an announcement.

AIB Group PLC has announced a change in its major holdings due to a group restructure following the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners by BlackRock, Inc. This restructuring has resulted in a slight increase in BlackRock’s voting rights in AIB Group, with the total now standing at 9.48%, up from 9.43%. This adjustment in holdings reflects BlackRock’s strategic maneuvers in the financial sector and may influence AIB Group’s shareholder dynamics and decision-making processes.

More about AIB Group

Find detailed analytics on AIBRF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue