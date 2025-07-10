AIB Group Announces Change in Major Shareholder Holdings

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

AIB Group ( (AIBRF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AIB Group PLC has announced a change in its major holdings, with Wellington Management Group LLP crossing a 4% threshold in voting rights as of July 9, 2025. This adjustment in voting rights, which includes both direct and indirect holdings, reflects a slight shift in the company’s shareholder structure, potentially impacting its governance and strategic decision-making processes.

More about AIB Group

AIB Group PLC is a financial services group operating primarily in Ireland. The company offers a range of banking products and services including personal, business, and corporate banking, with a focus on providing comprehensive financial solutions to its clients.

