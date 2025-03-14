AI/ML Innovations Inc. Restructures Board for Strategic Growth

Aiml Resources ( (TSE:AIML) ) just unveiled an update.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has announced significant changes to its Board of Directors to align with its growth and commercialization goals. The appointment of Paul Duffy as Executive Chairman and Peter Kendall to the Board, along with the continued advisory roles of Mark Orsmond and Michael Nemirow, reflects the company’s strategic focus on enhancing its commercialization efforts and driving shareholder value.

More about Aiml Resources

AI/ML Innovations Inc. operates in the AI-driven healthcare technology industry, focusing on innovative solutions for market penetration and strategic partnerships.

YTD Price Performance: -46.15%

Average Trading Volume: 676,032

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$10.58M

