AI Health Technology Updates Capital Reorganization Timeline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Miji International Holdings Limited ( (HK:1715) ) is now available.

AI Health Technology Limited has announced an update on its proposed capital reduction and share sub-division, with a revised timetable for the capital reorganization. The Grand Court of the Cayman Islands will hear the petition for confirmation of the capital reduction on 26 November 2025, and the expected effective date for the capital reorganization is set for 1 December 2025. This move is anticipated to streamline the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1715) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Miji International Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1715 Stock Forecast page.

More about Miji International Holdings Limited

AI Health Technology Limited, formerly known as Volcano Spring International Holdings Limited, is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates within the health technology sector. The company focuses on leveraging technology to provide innovative health solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,977,600

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$135.3M

Learn more about 1715 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue