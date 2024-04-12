Aguia Resources Secures Funds for Strategic Expansion

Aguia Resources Limited (AU:AGR) has released an update.

Aguia Resources Limited has successfully completed a share placement, raising $1.37 million to fund the acquisition of Andean Mining and the advancement of its Santa Barbara gold mine in Colombia. The placement involved issuing over 78 million new shares at a slight discount, with a notable participation from company directors. This financial boost aims to enhance gold production and support the development of Aguia’s copper and phosphate assets in Brazil.

