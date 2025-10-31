Agricultural Bank of China Reports Steady Q3 2025 Growth

Agricultural Bank of China Class H ( (ACGBF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Agricultural Bank of China Class H presented to its investors.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, a major player in the banking sector, primarily operates in the People’s Republic of China, providing a wide range of financial services including corporate and retail banking, treasury operations, and asset management.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Agricultural Bank of China Limited reported a steady performance with a slight increase in net profit and operating income compared to the previous year. The bank’s total assets have grown significantly, reflecting its robust financial position.

Key financial highlights include a 3.66% increase in net profit attributable to equity holders, reaching RMB 81,349 million for the quarter, and a 4.30% rise in operating income to RMB 180,981 million. The bank’s total assets surged by 11.33% to RMB 48,135,429 million, while total liabilities also saw an increase of 12.01%.

Despite a decrease in net interest income by 2.40%, the bank managed to achieve a 13.34% growth in net fee and commission income, indicating a diversified income stream. The non-performing loan ratio slightly improved to 1.27%, showcasing effective risk management.

Looking ahead, Agricultural Bank of China Limited remains focused on maintaining its growth trajectory and enhancing shareholder value through strategic initiatives and prudent financial management, as indicated by its management’s outlook.

