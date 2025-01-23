Agricultural Bank of China Appoints New Executive Vice President

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest update is out from Agricultural Bank of China ( (HK:1288) ).

Agricultural Bank of China has appointed Mr. WANG Wenjin as an executive vice president, with his qualification ratified by the National Financial Regulatory Administration. This appointment is expected to impact the bank’s operations and strengthen its executive leadership team, potentially influencing its industry positioning.

More about Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the banking industry, focusing on providing financial services and products within China.

YTD Price Performance: -2.00%

Average Trading Volume: 140,716

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $236.4B

See more insights into 1288 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.