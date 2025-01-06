Agricultural Bank of China Announces 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Agricultural Bank of China ( (HK:1288) ) has shared an update.

The Agricultural Bank of China has announced its 2025 first extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on January 24, 2025. Key agenda items include the election of Mr. ZHANG Qi as an independent non-executive director and the approval of an issuance quota for capital instruments and total loss-absorbing capacity non-capital bonds. This meeting is significant as it addresses critical governance and financial strategies that could impact the bank’s operational and market positioning.

More about Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited is a major commercial bank in the People’s Republic of China, providing a wide range of banking products and services. The bank is focused on serving agricultural, rural areas, and farmers, and it plays a significant role in supporting China’s economic development.

YTD Price Performance: -0.55%

Average Trading Volume: 106,531

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $241.8B

