Agnico Eagle Mines Announces 2024 Shareholder Meeting

Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) has released an update.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has announced their Annual and Special Meeting for shareholders to take place on April 26, 2024. The hybrid meeting will allow stakeholders to participate both in person and online, where they will discuss the company’s financial statements, elect directors, appoint auditors, and consider amendments to the incentive share purchase plan, among other items. Shareholders are urged to vote in advance and can do so via mail, phone, or the internet.

For further insights into TSE:AEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.