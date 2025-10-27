Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Promising Study on Tebapivat for Anemia in LR-MDS

Agios Pharmaceuticals ((AGIO)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Agios Pharmaceuticals is conducting a study titled ‘A Phase 2a/2b, Open-label, Proof of Concept (Phase 2a) and Open-label (Phase 2b), Multicenter, Efficacy, and Safety Study of AG-946 in Participants With Anemia Due to Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes.’ The study aims to establish proof of concept for tebapivat in Phase 2a and evaluate its effect on transfusion independence in Phase 2b, targeting patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS).

The intervention being tested is tebapivat, a drug administered orally in varying doses (5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 20 mg) to assess its efficacy and safety in treating anemia associated with LR-MDS. The intended purpose is to reduce or eliminate the need for blood transfusions in affected patients.

This interventional study is non-randomized and follows a sequential intervention model without masking, focusing primarily on treatment. The study is designed to test the efficacy and safety of tebapivat in improving patient outcomes.

The study began on July 26, 2022, with primary completion and estimated completion dates not yet specified. The latest update was submitted on October 22, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection.

The potential success of tebapivat could positively impact Agios Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance, as it addresses a significant unmet need in the treatment of LR-MDS. This development may also influence investor sentiment positively, given the competitive landscape in the pharmaceutical industry focusing on rare blood disorders.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

