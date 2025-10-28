Agereh Technologies Completes Shares-for-Debt Settlement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Carbeeza Inc ( (TSE:AUTO) ) just unveiled an update.

Agereh Technologies Inc. has completed a shares-for-debt settlement by issuing 1,574,158 common shares to settle $393,540 of outstanding debt, following approval from the Board of Directors and the TSX Venture Exchange. This transaction, which includes a related party component exempt from certain regulatory requirements, is part of Agereh’s strategic financial management efforts, potentially strengthening its market position in the AI-driven transportation solutions sector.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AUTO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AUTO is a Underperform.

Carbeeza Inc’s stock is significantly impacted by its dire financial situation, marked by insolvency risks and lack of revenue. Weak technical indicators and a negative valuation further contribute to a low overall score, underscoring the urgent need for financial turnaround strategies.

More about Carbeeza Inc

Agereh Technologies Inc. is a Canadian-based AI technology company focused on developing advanced technology solutions for the transportation industry. The company leverages artificial intelligence to create platforms that predict optimal financing scenarios for consumers while maintaining their anonymity.

Average Trading Volume: 14,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$9.57M

