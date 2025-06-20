Agenus Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting on June 17

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Agenus ( (AGEN) ) has issued an announcement.

Agenus Inc. held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 17, 2025, where stockholders voted on several proposals. The meeting saw the election of Brian Corvese and Timothy Wright as Class I directors, approval of amendments to increase shares for various incentive and compensation plans, and ratification of KPMG LLP as the independent auditor for 2025. However, proposals for a one-time exchange of options and executive compensation were not approved.

The most recent analyst rating on (AGEN) stock is a Hold with a $7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Agenus stock, see the AGEN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AGEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AGEN is a Neutral.

Agenus shows strong technical momentum and strategic partnerships that may bolster future growth. However, significant financial challenges, including persistent losses and cash flow issues, pose substantial risks. The stock’s valuation remains unattractive, further tempering optimism.

To see Spark’s full report on AGEN stock, click here.

More about Agenus

Average Trading Volume: 1,008,770

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $122.6M

See more data about AGEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.