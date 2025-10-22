AFRY AB Appoints Nomination Committee for 2026 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AFRY AB Class B ( (SE:AFRY) ) has issued an announcement.

AFRY AB has announced the appointment of its Nomination Committee, which includes representatives from various investment and pension funds, and is chaired by Viveka Beckeman. This committee is responsible for preparing proposals for the upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for April 2026, which could influence the company’s strategic direction and governance.

AFRY is a company that provides engineering, design, digital, and advisory services aimed at accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society. With 19,000 experts in the industry, energy, and infrastructure sectors, AFRY has Nordic roots and a global reach, boasting net sales of 27 billion SEK and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

