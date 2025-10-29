African Gold Ltd. Advances Konahiri Project with New Drilling Campaign

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

African Gold Ltd. ( (AU:A1G) ) just unveiled an announcement.

African Gold Limited has identified a significant gold anomaly at its Konahiri North Gold Project, confirming gold mineralization along a 5 km structural trend. The company has commenced a 3,000 m+ auger drilling program to test high-priority targets over an 18 km corridor, with a maiden 5,000 m+ diamond drill program set to begin in November 2025. This development could enhance African Gold’s operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the gold mining sector, potentially impacting stakeholders by increasing the project’s value and future prospects.

African Gold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold projects. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and advancing gold mineralization opportunities, with a significant market focus on projects in Africa.

Average Trading Volume: 1,333,255

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$184M

