Affiliated Managers Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is a strategic partner to leading independent investment management firms globally, focusing on generating long-term value through investments in high-quality independent partner-owned firms across private markets, liquid alternatives, and differentiated long-only investment strategies.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, AMG announced a significant increase in its financial performance, highlighted by a 27% growth in Economic Earnings per share compared to the previous year. The company also reported net client cash inflows of approximately $9 billion for the quarter and $17 billion year-to-date, driven by strong demand for alternative strategies.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter include a diluted EPS of $6.87 and an Economic EPS of $6.10. AMG’s net income for controlling interest reached $212 million, bolstered by a $100 million gain from the Peppertree transaction. The company also engaged in strategic collaborations, notably with BBH, to enhance its position in the U.S. wealth marketplace.

AMG’s strategic initiatives included share repurchases totaling $350 million year-to-date, with $77 million repurchased in the third quarter alone. The company continues to leverage its capital position to drive growth and create long-term shareholder value.

Looking ahead, AMG’s management remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects, emphasizing opportunities in secular growth areas and the potential for further earnings growth through strategic investments and collaborations.

