AEye Regains Nasdaq Compliance with Bid Price

AEye Inc ( (LIDR) ) has shared an update.

On July 30, 2025, AEye, Inc. announced it had regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, having maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for ten consecutive business days from July 16 to July 29, 2025. This compliance closure follows a previous notification from Nasdaq on March 11, 2025, regarding a failure to meet the minimum bid price, and it secures AEye’s continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, potentially stabilizing its market position and reassuring stakeholders.

More about AEye Inc

AEye, Inc. is a pioneer in high-performance lidar technology, offering software-defined lidar solutions for advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, security, and logistics applications. Their flagship product, Apollo, is known for its small form factor and ability to detect objects at up to one kilometer, and they also provide a full-stack solution through the OPTIS™ platform.

Average Trading Volume: 15,706,612

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $77.89M

