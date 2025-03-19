Aero Energy Begins Drilling at Murmac Uranium Project

Angold Resources Ltd ( (TSE:AERO) ) has provided an announcement.

Aero Energy Limited has commenced drilling at the Howland Lake site within the Murmac Uranium Project in northern Saskatchewan, in collaboration with Fortune Bay Corp. The drilling program aims to explore high-grade uranium potential, focusing on targets with favorable geological criteria. This initiative is part of Aero’s strategy to define a significant new uranium deposit in the Athabasca Basin, enhancing its position in the mineral exploration industry.

More about Angold Resources Ltd

Aero Energy is a mineral exploration and development company focused on discovering high-grade uranium deposits in Saskatchewan’s historic Uranium City district within the Athabasca Basin. The company is advancing a 250,000-acre land package and is led by a technical team known for significant discoveries in the Patterson Corridor.

YTD Price Performance: -37.50%

Average Trading Volume: 171,193

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.05M

