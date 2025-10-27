Aeris Resources to Divest North Queensland Copper Assets

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aeris Resources Limited ( (AU:AIS) ) just unveiled an update.

Aeris Resources Limited has entered into a binding agreement with Dingo Minerals Pty Ltd to divest its North Queensland copper assets for up to $15.5 million. This strategic move is aimed at simplifying Aeris’ portfolio, allowing the company to focus on core assets and utilize the proceeds for debt repayment or investment in growth projects. The transaction is expected to be completed by December 2025, and it does not require shareholder approval.

More about Aeris Resources Limited

Aeris Resources Limited is an established Australian company engaged in the production and exploration of copper and gold. The company focuses on optimizing its portfolio to concentrate on core assets, enhancing its market position within the mining industry.

Average Trading Volume: 5,193,599

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$563.4M

