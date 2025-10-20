Aeonian Resources Announces $2 Million Private Placement for Exploration Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aeonian Resources Corp ( (TSE:ALTN) ) just unveiled an update.

Aeonian Resources Ltd. has announced a non-brokered private placement financing to raise up to $2,000,000 through the issuance of flow-through and non-flow-through units, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The funds from the offering will be used to advance exploration activities at the Koocanusa Property in British Columbia and for general working capital, potentially enhancing the company’s operational capabilities and market position.

More about Aeonian Resources Corp

Aeonian Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing sediment-hosted copper and critical mineral projects in British Columbia. With a strong commitment to environmental responsibility, Indigenous engagement, and sound science, Aeonian aims to uncover the next generation of sustainable mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 93,966

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$861.4K

Learn more about ALTN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue