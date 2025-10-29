Aeeris Ltd Reports Strong Growth and Leadership Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Aeeris Ltd ( (AU:AER) ).

Aeeris Ltd reported a profitable quarter with a 13% increase in revenue year-on-year, driven by the successful deployment of its proprietary AWARE system. The company is transitioning into a fully proprietary technology business, enhancing its operations to meet growing demand. The departure of Founder and CEO Kerry Plowright marks a significant leadership change as the company plans for new leadership aligned with its growth strategy. Aeeris maintains a strong balance sheet with no debt and a robust sales pipeline, securing new contracts in transport, mining, and energy sectors.

More about Aeeris Ltd

Aeeris Ltd is a technology company specializing in environmental intelligence, offering solutions for severe weather and natural hazard risk management. Its primary market focus includes Australia’s insurance, infrastructure, and government sectors, with a strong emphasis on data security and system integrity.

Average Trading Volume: 133,753

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.55M

