Aecon Group Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Record Backlog in Q3 2025

Aecon Group Inc. ( (TSE:ARE) ) has shared an announcement.

Aecon Group Inc. reported a 20% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2025, reaching $1,530 million, despite a decrease in operating profit due to negative gross profit on fixed price legacy projects. The company achieved a record backlog of $10,777 million, driven by strategic acquisitions and significant project wins, including a partnership for a small modular reactor project in the U.S. Aecon’s recent acquisitions of Bodell Construction Company and Trinity Industrial Services are expected to enhance its capabilities in industrial construction and maintenance services.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ARE) stock is a Buy with a C$26.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aecon Group Inc. stock, see the TSE:ARE Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ARE is a Neutral.

Aecon Group Inc. scores a 68, driven primarily by strong earnings call results and positive technical indicators. The company’s record backlog and strategic shift to non-fixed price contracts are significant strengths. However, financial performance concerns, particularly in cash flow and valuation, temper the overall score.

Aecon Group Inc. operates in the construction and infrastructure development industry, focusing on projects in nuclear, energy generation, storage, distribution, and transmission, as well as other essential infrastructure sectors. The company is expanding its expertise and footprint in the U.S. through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Average Trading Volume: 379,254

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.84B

