ADX Energy Reports Quarterly Cash Flow with Continued Investment in Energy Assets

ADX Energy ( (AU:ADX) ) has provided an update.

ADX Energy Ltd reported its quarterly cash flow, highlighting a net cash outflow from operating activities of $564,000 and a year-to-date outflow of $1.928 million. The report indicates ongoing investments in property, plant, and equipment, with a net cash outflow from investing activities of $106,000 for the quarter, reflecting the company’s continued focus on developing its energy assets despite financial challenges.

ADX Energy Ltd is a company involved in the oil and gas exploration industry. It focuses on the exploration and evaluation of oil and gas resources, aiming to develop and produce energy assets.

Average Trading Volume: 756,071

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$16.92M

