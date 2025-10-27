Adverum Biotechnologies’ Phase 3 Study on Ixo-vec: A Potential Game-Changer for AMD Treatment

Adverum Biotechnologies ((ADVM)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Adverum Biotechnologies is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Multi-Center, Randomized, Double-Masked, Active-Comparator-Controlled, Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Ixoberogene Soroparvovec (Ixo-vec) in Participants With Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (ARTEMIS).’ The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of Ixo-vec, a genetic treatment, in improving visual acuity for patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), a leading cause of vision loss among older adults.

The intervention being tested is Ixo-vec, administered as a single intravitreal injection. It is compared to Aflibercept, a drug already used in treating nAMD. The goal is to determine if Ixo-vec can offer a more effective treatment option for patients.

This study employs a randomized, parallel intervention model with double masking, meaning both participants and investigators are unaware of which treatment is being administered. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to improve visual outcomes for patients.

The study began on February 26, 2025, with primary completion expected around Weeks 52 and 56, focusing on changes in visual acuity. The latest update was submitted on October 1, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and study progress.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Adverum Biotechnologies’ stock performance, as successful results may position Ixo-vec as a leading treatment for nAMD. This development is crucial in a competitive landscape where effective treatments for age-related macular degeneration are in high demand.

The ARTEMIS study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

