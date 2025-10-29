Advent Technologies Faces Nasdaq Delisting Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Advent Technologies Holdings ( (ADN) ) has issued an update.

On October 28, 2025, Advent Technologies Holdings received a notice from Nasdaq regarding its failure to comply with listing rules, leading to proceedings to delist its common stock and warrants. The company’s securities are set to be suspended from trading on Nasdaq as of October 30, 2025, but are expected to continue trading on the OTC market under new symbols.

The most recent analyst rating on (ADN) stock is a Hold with a $2.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on ADN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ADN is a Neutral.

Advent Technologies Holdings’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial instability and negative valuation metrics. The company’s technical indicators also suggest weak market momentum. These factors collectively highlight significant risks for potential investors.

More about Advent Technologies Holdings

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates in the technology sector, focusing on developing and manufacturing advanced fuel cell technologies and hydrogen solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,011,779

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.92M

