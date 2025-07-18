AdvancedAdvT Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AdvancedAdvT Ltd. ( (GB:ADVT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AdvancedAdvT Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for 5 August 2025, at Singer Capital Markets in London. This meeting is a significant event for stakeholders as the company continues to expand its presence through organic growth and acquisitions, aiming to strengthen its position in the digital sector.

More about AdvancedAdvT Ltd.

AdvancedAdvT Limited provides software solutions and platforms focusing on business solutions, healthcare compliance, and human capital management. The company is a catalyst for change, leveraging AI, data analytics, and business intelligence to drive growth in sectors undergoing digital transformation.

Average Trading Volume: 157,054

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £245.6M

Find detailed analytics on ADVT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue