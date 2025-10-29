Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. Announces Share Consolidation and CFO Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Advance United Holdings ( (TSE:AUEX) ).

Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. has announced a share consolidation, reducing the number of outstanding common shares from approximately 79.99 million to 8 million, subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval. This move is aimed at streamlining the company’s share structure. Additionally, David McDonald has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer, replacing Radovan Danilovsky, who remains a director. These changes are part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and improve its financial management.

Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring undervalued gold and copper properties. The company enhances the value of these properties through modern technology and systematic exploration, without the intent to mine them. Their expertise lies in identifying properties with significant historical work and enhancing their economic value at current market prices.

Average Trading Volume: 281,229

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.2M

