Advance Opportunities Fund I Becomes Substantial Holder in Osteopore Ltd.

Osteopore Ltd. has announced that Advance Opportunities Fund I has become a substantial holder in the company. The fund has acquired 19,480,519 fully paid ordinary shares, representing a 13.88% voting power in Osteopore Ltd., with a consideration of A$300,000. This acquisition could potentially influence the company’s strategic decisions and impact its market positioning.

More about Osteopore Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -15.00%

Average Trading Volume: 1,736,134

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.35M

