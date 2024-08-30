Advance Logistics Set for Merger and Corporate Changes

Advance Logistics Investment Corporation (JP:3493) has released an update.

Advance Logistics Investment Corporation (ADL) has announced a merger with Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc., set to take effect on November 1, 2024, subject to approval at the upcoming General Unitholder’s Meeting on October 10, 2024. This merger includes the dissolution of ADL, the termination of the existing Asset Management Agreement with ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd., and the transition of asset management responsibilities to Mitsui Fudosan Logistics REIT Management Co., Ltd. Additionally, ADL proposed partial amendments to its Articles of Incorporation to adjust asset management fees calculation in the event of a merger.

