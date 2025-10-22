Adslot Ltd Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Adslot Ltd ( (AU:ADS) ).

Adslot Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Sarah Morgan acquiring an additional 9,873,710 ordinary shares under the Director Fees Plan, bringing her total to 126,336,536 shares. This acquisition, approved at the 2024 AGM, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning director interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting its governance and market perception positively.

Adslot Ltd operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing digital advertising solutions. The company specializes in developing platforms that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of media trading and advertising management.

Current Market Cap: A$5.72M

