Adore Beauty Group Ltd. Announces New Director Appointment

Adore Beauty Group Ltd. ( (AU:ABY) ) has shared an update.

Adore Beauty Group Ltd. has announced the appointment of Jason Murray as a director, effective from November 1, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice indicates that Jason Murray currently holds no securities or interests in the company, which may suggest a focus on governance and strategic oversight without immediate financial entanglements.

More about Adore Beauty Group Ltd.

Adore Beauty Group Ltd. is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker ABY. The company operates in the beauty industry, focusing on the online retail of beauty products, catering to a diverse market with a wide range of cosmetics, skincare, and related products.

