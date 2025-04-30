Adore Beauty Appoints Iain Nairn as Independent Non-Executive Director

The latest announcement is out from Adore Beauty Group Ltd. ( (AU:ABY) ).

Adore Beauty Group Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Iain Nairn as an independent Non-Executive Director, effective May 1, 2025. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing board renewal and succession planning, aimed at strengthening its leadership with diverse skills and experience. Mr. Nairn brings extensive omnichannel, retail, and marketing expertise from his previous roles in prominent organizations, which is expected to enhance the board’s capabilities and support Adore Beauty’s growth and market positioning.

Adore Beauty Group Limited, launched in 2000, is Australia’s first beauty-focused e-commerce website. The company aims to empower customers by offering a personalized beauty shopping experience. It has evolved into an integrated content, marketing, and e-commerce retail platform, partnering with over 300 brands and offering more than 14,000 products. Adore Beauty operates in Australia and New Zealand.

