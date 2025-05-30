Adlai Nortye Discontinues Buparlisib Development After Phase III Trial Results

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR ( (ANL) ) has provided an announcement.

Adlai Nortye Ltd. announced the results of its Phase III BURAN trial, which evaluated buparlisib in combination with paclitaxel for treating recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The trial did not meet its primary endpoint of improving overall survival compared to paclitaxel alone, leading the company to discontinue further development of buparlisib. As a result, Adlai Nortye plans to make near-term operational changes, including workforce reductions and a strategic refocus on other promising drug candidates like AN8025 and AN9025, to address unmet needs in oncology.

The most recent analyst rating on (ANL) stock is a Buy with a $9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR stock, see the ANL Stock Forecast page.

Adlai Nortye Ltd. is a global clinical-stage company focused on developing innovative cancer therapies. With research and development centers in the U.S. and China, the company is advancing a robust oncology pipeline, including drug candidates like AN8025, a T cell and antigen-presenting cell modulator, AN9025, an oral small molecule pan-RAS(ON) inhibitor, and AN4005, an oral small molecule PD-L1 inhibitor.

Average Trading Volume: 14,354

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $73.62M

