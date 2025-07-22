Adherium Ltd. Issues Unquoted Equity Securities to Bolster Financial Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Adherium Ltd. ( (AU:ADR) ) has shared an update.

Adherium Ltd. announced the issuance of 223,791,917 unquoted equity securities, which are options expiring on July 31, 2026, with an exercise price of $0.005. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is not intended for quotation on the ASX, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests by expanding its capital base.



Adherium Ltd. operates in the healthcare technology industry, focusing on the development and provision of digital health solutions. The company specializes in creating innovative products that enhance patient adherence to prescribed medications, primarily targeting respiratory conditions.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.87M

