ADF Group Inc. Acquires Groupe LAR to Boost Hydroelectric Market Presence

ADF Group Inc. SV ( (TSE:DRX) ) has issued an update.

ADF Group Inc. has completed the acquisition of Groupe LAR Inc., a leader in the design and fabrication of mechanically welded steel structures, particularly in the hydroelectricity market. The acquisition, valued at $20.4 million, is part of ADF’s strategy to double LAR’s order backlog by 2027 and capitalize on upcoming hydroelectric projects across Canada. To support this growth, ADF plans to invest over $35 million in LAR’s main plant to enhance fabrication capacity and modernize equipment, while also increasing the workforce. This strategic move is expected to create significant synergies, diversify ADF’s offerings, and mitigate risks associated with U.S. tariffs, ultimately contributing positively to ADF’s net results.

ADF Group Inc. faces challenges with declining revenues and margins, impacting its financial performance. Despite these issues, the company maintains strong profitability and a stable balance sheet. The stock appears undervalued, and strategic initiatives could drive future growth, but current market momentum is weak.

More about ADF Group Inc. SV

ADF Group Inc. is a corporation operating in the machining, welding, and industrial mechanics sectors. It is known for designing, fabricating, and installing mechanically welded steel structures, with a focus on the hydroelectricity market. The company is based in Quebec and aims to expand its market presence in the hydroelectric sector.

