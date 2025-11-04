Adeia Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Adeia Inc. ( (ADEA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Adeia Inc. presented to its investors.

Adeia Inc. is a prominent research and development and intellectual property licensing company that plays a crucial role in the media and semiconductor industries by promoting the adoption of innovative technologies.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Adeia Inc. reported revenue of $87.3 million, aligning with expectations and showcasing a robust adjusted EBITDA margin of 58%. The company highlighted significant growth in non-Pay-TV recurring revenue, which increased by 31% year-over-year, and emphasized its strategic investments in AI capabilities and foundational infrastructure.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a GAAP net income of $8.8 million and a non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.28. The company also made notable strides in its business operations, signing 20 new license agreements and renewing a significant contract with Altice. Additionally, Adeia received industry recognition for its hybrid bonding technology and initiated patent infringement litigation against AMD.

Looking forward, Adeia has adjusted its full-year 2025 revenue guidance, reflecting the unlikely closure of a license agreement with AMD in the fourth quarter. Despite this, the company remains optimistic about achieving its original revenue targets through other avenues and continues to focus on expanding its IP portfolio and maintaining strong financial performance.

