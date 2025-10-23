Addtech AB Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Acquisitions in Interim Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Addtech AB Class B ( ($SE:ADDT.B) ) has shared an update.

Addtech AB reported a robust financial performance for the period from April to September 2025, with a 7% increase in net sales and a 13% rise in profit after tax. The company completed three acquisitions, enhancing its market position and expanding its product offerings. Despite some market uncertainties, Addtech’s diversified portfolio and strategic acquisitions are expected to support continued growth.

Addtech AB is a technology trading company that operates in various technical niches, providing products and solutions across industries such as medical technology, electronics, engineering, and process industries. The company focuses on infrastructure products, defense industry solutions, and special vehicles, with a strong presence in the Nordic region and other strategic markets.

Average Trading Volume: 295,836

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: SEK83.82B

