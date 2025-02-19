Adcock Private Equity Reduces Stake in Income Asset Management Group

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Income Asset Management Group Limited ( (AU:IAM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The recent announcement from Income Asset Management Group Limited indicates a significant change in the interest of a substantial holder, Adcock Private Equity Pty Limited. The holder’s voting power decreased from 11.72% to 9.26% due to several sell-off transactions. This change could affect the company’s shareholder dynamics and influence its future strategic decisions.

More about Income Asset Management Group Limited

Income Asset Management Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on managing income-producing assets and investments to provide stable returns for stakeholders. The company aims to cater to investors looking for income-generating solutions through diverse financial products and services.

YTD Price Performance: -5.88%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €16.36M

See more data about IAM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.