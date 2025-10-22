Adavale Resources to Host Virtual AGM in November 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Adavale Resources Limited ( (AU:ADD) ) is now available.

Adavale Resources Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held virtually on November 28, 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to participate electronically, with options to vote and ask questions in real-time via Zoom and the Computershare Meeting Platform. This approach underscores the company’s commitment to accessibility and engagement with its stakeholders.

More about Adavale Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,303,528

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$13.97M

